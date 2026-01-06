NEIR to ease control of illegal, counterfeit mobile phones

The launch of the National Equipment Identity Register (NEIR) system will make the data of mobile phone users and subscribers more secure, while also encouraging local and foreign smartphone manufacturers to produce mobile phones in Bangladesh at lower costs.

Leaders of the Mobile Phone Industry Owners Association of Bangladesh (MIOB) came up with these observations at a press conference held at a hotel in Dhaka today, Tuesday.

Speaking at the press conference, MIOB President Zakaria Shahid said, “The implementation of NEIR is a timely and positive initiative to ensure discipline, transparency, and consumer protection in the country’s mobile phone industry.”