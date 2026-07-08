HSC exams on Wednesday postponed in Cox's Bazar after Chattogram, Rangamati

Following the postponement of Wednesday’s HSC and equivalent examinations in Chattogram and Rangamati, the examinations have now also been postponed in Cox's Bazar district due to the flood situation.

The decision to suspend the examinations in Cox's Bazar was announced in an order signed by Professor Syed Akhtaruzzaman, president of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee, on Tuesday night.

Earlier in the evening, another order issued by the committee had announced the postponement of Wednesday's HSC and equivalent examinations in Chattogram and Rangamati districts.