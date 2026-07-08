HSC exams on Wednesday postponed in Cox's Bazar after Chattogram, Rangamati
Following the postponement of Wednesday’s HSC and equivalent examinations in Chattogram and Rangamati, the examinations have now also been postponed in Cox's Bazar district due to the flood situation.
The decision to suspend the examinations in Cox's Bazar was announced in an order signed by Professor Syed Akhtaruzzaman, president of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee, on Tuesday night.
Earlier in the evening, another order issued by the committee had announced the postponement of Wednesday's HSC and equivalent examinations in Chattogram and Rangamati districts.
That order stated that examinations under the other education boards, as well as those in Cox's Bazar, Bandarban and Khagrachhari districts under the Chattogram Board, would be held as scheduled, while the revised timetable for the postponed examinations would be announced later.
A subsequent order was then issued announcing that the examinations in Cox's Bazar district had also been postponed. Speaking to Prothom Alo, Syed Akhtaruzzaman said the postponed examinations in the affected areas would be held later using separate question papers.
This year, HSC examinations under the general education boards are being conducted using a common set of question papers.
Persistent heavy rainfall has caused waterlogging in many parts of Chattogram. The city recorded 394 millimetres of rainfall in the 24 hours between 6:00 pm on Monday and 6:00 pm on Tuesday, the highest single-day rainfall in July in 43 years.
Continuous heavy rain has also inundated many areas of Rangamati and Cox's Bazar.