CPJ urges chief adviser to release imprisoned journalists
The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has called on Muhammad Yunus, the chief adviser of the interim government, to take steps to release imprisoned journalists in Bangladesh.
The non-profit international organisation, which works to protect journalists’ rights, on Tuesday made the appeal in a letter to Muhammad Yunus. The letter has been published on CPJ’s website.
Ahead of International Human Rights Day on 10 December, CPJ’s Asia-Pacific director, Bah Lee Yee, wrote the letter to chief adviser Muhammad Yunus.
The letter states that, according to information available to CPJ, four journalists are currently imprisoned in Bangladesh on murder charges. There is a lack of credible evidence supporting the allegations against them. It appears that these cases were filed vindictively due to their reporting and possible political affiliations.
The four journalists named in CPJ’s letter are Farzana Rupa, Shakil Ahmed, Mozammel Babu, and Shyamal Dutta. The letter states that their repeated bail applications have been denied.
The letter further adds that the descriptions given by the journalists’ family members about the conditions in Kashimpur prison have raised serious human rights concerns. The imprisoned journalists are held in extremely small cells measuring 36 square feet (3.34 square metres). The cells have metal grilles instead of doors, leaving them exposed to cold weather and mosquito infestations. They sleep on concrete floors with no mattresses. The food provided by the prison is insufficient and often inedible.
The letter expresses concern over inadequate medical care in the prison. It states that there is no permanent doctor, no regular medical check-up facilities, and prisoners do not receive medicines unless supplied by their families.
Those suffering from serious health conditions such as cancer, diabetes, heart disease, and sleep apnea have not received treatment for several months.
The letter refers to an interview Muhammad Yunus gave to The Daily Star in November 2024. It states that in the interview, the chief adviser said that arbitrary murder cases had been filed against journalists in Bangladesh and that his government had taken steps to stop them. A committee had also been formed to review the cases. However, the murder cases against the four journalists were filed immediately after the chief adviser took office last year.
Article 39 of the Bangladesh Constitution and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights protect freedom of expression. Referring to this, CPJ’s letter states that the judiciary has repeatedly recognised the vital role of independent journalism in strengthening democratic institutions and ensuring accountability. CPJ has urged the Bangladesh authorities to fulfil their domestic and international human rights obligations.
The letter addresses Muhammad Yunus, stating, “On the occasion of International Human Rights Day, we urge you to take steps that will allow all imprisoned journalists in Bangladesh to return to their families and resume their work.”
CPJ believes that to ensure meaningful reform, past practices must be completely abandoned. Repetition of past repressive actions cannot be allowed.
The letter also states that as Bangladesh prepares for the upcoming February elections, it is essential for all political parties to respect journalists’ right to collect news independently.