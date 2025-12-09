CPJ urges chief adviser to release imprisoned journalists

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has called on Muhammad Yunus, the chief adviser of the interim government, to take steps to release imprisoned journalists in Bangladesh.

The non-profit international organisation, which works to protect journalists’ rights, on Tuesday made the appeal in a letter to Muhammad Yunus. The letter has been published on CPJ’s website.

Ahead of International Human Rights Day on 10 December, CPJ’s Asia-Pacific director, Bah Lee Yee, wrote the letter to chief adviser Muhammad Yunus.

The letter states that, according to information available to CPJ, four journalists are currently imprisoned in Bangladesh on murder charges. There is a lack of credible evidence supporting the allegations against them. It appears that these cases were filed vindictively due to their reporting and possible political affiliations.