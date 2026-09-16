ECNEC approves Gabtali-Dasherkandi metro rail project, 11 others worth Tk 1.69 trillion
The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) today approved a total of 12 projects involving an estimated cost of Tk 1.69 trillion (1,68,780 crore) including three metro rail projects to facilitate environment-friendly mass transportation system in the capital.
The approvals came from the 3rd ECNEC meeting of the current fiscal year (FY27) held at Bangladesh Secretariat with ECNEC Chairman and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in the chair.
State Minister for Planning Md Zonayed Abdur Rahim Saki and Planning Division Secretary SM Shakil Akhter briefed reporters after the meeting at the NEC Conference Room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.
Of the total project cost, Tk 483 billion will come from the government of Bangladesh portion, Tk 1.2 trillion as project loan and the rest of Tk 577 million from the concerned organisation's own fund.
In the day's meeting, the government approved a new metro rail project costing Tk 455 billion (45,503.76 crore) while also considered positively revisions to two ongoing metro rail projects.
The proposed MRT Line-5 Southern Route will develop a 17.20-kilometre metro rail corridor from Gabtali to Dasherkandi, including 13.10 kilometres of underground tracks.
The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, considered and approved revised proposals for MRT Line-1 and MRT Line-5 Northern Route.
The government would provide Tk 152 billion for the Line-5 Southern Route, while Tk 303 billion will come from loans from the Asian Development Bank and South Korea's Economic Development Cooperation Fund.
The two ongoing metro projects, both approved in 2019, were originally estimated to cost a combined Tk 938 billion (93,799.97 crore). Their combined revised cost has now reached Tk 2.04 trillion (2,04,243.25 crore,) an increase of Tk 1.1 trillion (1,10,443.28 crore,) or 117.74 per cent.
The revised figure is Tk 97 billion lower than the Tk 2.14 trillion proposed by Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited in August, following recommendations from a Project Evaluation Committee meeting on 30 August.
The revised proposals were sent to the Planning Commission on 13 September after reassessment of costs related to mainline construction, land development, buildings, electrical and mechanical systems, utility relocation and equipment.
The cost of the 31.24-kilometre MRT Line-1, connecting the airport with Kamalapur and featuring an elevated branch from Natun Bazar to Purbachal, has been increased to Tk 1.14 trillion (1,14,394.89 crore) from Tk 526 billion approved by ECNEC in 2019.
The increase is Tk 618 billion, or 117.64 per cent. The government contribution would rise by 133 per cent to Tk 305 billion, while the Japan International Cooperation Agency loan would increase by 112.53 per cent to Tk 838 billion.
The revision attributed the increase partly to delays in design and tender preparation during the Covid pandemic and complexities involved in implementing the country's first underground metro rail.
Changes during detailed design included larger stations, relocated entrances, exits and ventilation shafts, a three-storey Rajarbagh station and about 20 kilometres of detour roads for traffic management during construction.
The cost of the 20-kilometre MRT Line-5 Northern Route from Hemayetpur to Bhatara has increased to Tk 898 billion from Tk 412 billion, a rise of Tk 486 billion, or 117.88 per cent.
The government contribution would rise by 84.22 per cent to Tk 223 billion, while the JICA loan would increase by 131.89 per cent to Tk 675 billion.
The Hemayetpur-Amin Bazar section will be elevated, while the Amin Bazar-Bhatara section will run underground through densely populated areas. The project, originally scheduled to be fully operational by 2028, is now proposed for completion by December, 2032.
Of the approved 12 projects, five are under the Road Transport and Bridges Ministry, two under the Defence Ministry, two under the Railways Ministry and one each under the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives, Ministry of Labour and Employment, and Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources.
The two other approved projects under the Road Transport and Bridges Ministry are: "Upgrading District Highways under Rajshahi Road Zone to Appropriate Standards and Width" with Taka 9.44 billion; "Upgrading District Highways under Chattogram Road Zone to Appropriate Standards and Width (3rd Phase)" with Taka 14.6 billion.
The two Defence Ministry projects are "Establishment of Barishal Cantonment, Barishal - 2nd Phase" with Taka 11.5 billion and "Construction of Accommodation Facilities for Naval Personnel and Other Infrastructure in Khulna Naval Area" with Taka 3.74 billion.
The Rural Development and Co-operatives Ministry project is "Khulna Sewerage System Development Project (1st Revised)" with an additional cost of Taka 2.7 billion.
The two Railway Ministry approved projects are "Implementation of Electric Traction Along Narayanganj-Dhaka-Joydebpur Section of Bangladesh Railway" with Taka 38.22 billion and "Construction of New Dual-Gauge Railway Line from Bogura to Sirajganj (1st Revised)" with an additional cost of Taka 46.7 billion.
The Labour and Employment Ministry project is "The Improved Working Condition and Social Protection for Workers in the Textile and Leather Sector" with Taka 890 million.
The Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry project is "Upgradation and Expansion of Electricity Distribution System in Monpura Island Area (1st Revised)" with an additional cost of Taka 528 million.
The meeting was also informed about 15 projects, each involving less than Tk 500 million which had already received approval from the Planning Minister.
The projects include “Land Management Automation (2nd Revised)”; “Construction of National Headquarters of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (1st Revised)”; “Establishing Green Belt at Bhasan Char and Reforestation of Rohingya Affected Areas in Cox’s Bazar (1st Revised)”; “Strengthening Research, Conservation and Development of Indigenous Chicken”; “Establishment of Telecommunication Network in Economic Zones (1st Phase) (1st Revised)”; “Replacement of Existing Bailey and Other Risky Bridges at Dilapidated, Narrow and Important Points (Rangpur Zone) (1st Revised)”; “Construction of RDA Building from 5th to 10th Floors”; “Construction of Quarter Guard and Ancillary Infrastructure for Capacity Enhancement of SI&T at Jalalabad Cantonment”; “Preparation of Digital Elevation (3D) Model of Sylhet Division for Enhancing Flood Forecasting Capacity (1st Revised)”; “Infrastructure Development of Cantonment Public School and College, Saidpur”; “Further Infrastructure Development of Military Collegiate School, Khulna”; “Strengthening Social Protection for Improved Resilience, Inclusion and Targeting (SSPIRIT) (1st Revised)”; “Development of Barguna District Stadium and Construction of Dormitory Building”; “Further Development of Dinajpur District Stadium and Construction of Indoor Stadium”; and “Sylhet-10 Well Exploration and Drilling (2nd Revised)”.
Ministers and State Ministers attended the meeting while Planning Commission members and secretaries concerned were present.