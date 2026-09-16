ECNEC approves Gabtali-Dasherkandi metro rail project, 11 others worth Tk 1.69 trillion

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) today approved a total of 12 projects involving an estimated cost of Tk 1.69 trillion (1,68,780 crore) including three metro rail projects to facilitate environment-friendly mass transportation system in the capital.

The approvals came from the 3rd ECNEC meeting of the current fiscal year (FY27) held at Bangladesh Secretariat with ECNEC Chairman and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in the chair.

State Minister for Planning Md Zonayed Abdur Rahim Saki and Planning Division Secretary SM Shakil Akhter briefed reporters after the meeting at the NEC Conference Room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.

Of the total project cost, Tk 483 billion will come from the government of Bangladesh portion, Tk 1.2 trillion as project loan and the rest of Tk 577 million from the concerned organisation's own fund.

In the day's meeting, the government approved a new metro rail project costing Tk 455 billion (45,503.76 crore) while also considered positively revisions to two ongoing metro rail projects.

The proposed MRT Line-5 Southern Route will develop a 17.20-kilometre metro rail corridor from Gabtali to Dasherkandi, including 13.10 kilometres of underground tracks.

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, considered and approved revised proposals for MRT Line-1 and MRT Line-5 Northern Route.

The government would provide Tk 152 billion for the Line-5 Southern Route, while Tk 303 billion will come from loans from the Asian Development Bank and South Korea's Economic Development Cooperation Fund.