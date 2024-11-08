Around 36,000 physicians practice without renewed registration

According to data from the Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council (BMDC), approximately 36,000 physicians in the country are practicing without renewing their registration.

The BMDC lacks accurate information regarding the number of individuals who have registered using fake documents, and they do not know how many are practicing as physicians without any registration at all.

BMDC President Professor Saiful Islam shared this information during an exchange of views with media at the BMDC office in Bijoyanagar of the capital on Thursday afternoon.

The meeting was attended by BMDC's Permanent Recognition (Institution) Committee Chairman Professor Abdul Wadud Chowdhury and BMDC Registrar Md Liaquat Hossain. ‘