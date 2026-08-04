Become Bangladesh ambassadors in India: Dinesh Trivedi tells ICCR scholarship recipients

High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, has congratulated the latest cohort of Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) scholarship recipients from Bangladesh for the Academic Year 2026-2027, and urged the young scholars to be the ambassadors of Bangladesh and India, in India.

The High Commissioner encouraged the youngsters to use the opportunity to study in India, not only to excel in their respective fields, but also to explore India, build lasting friendships and serve as connectors between Bangladesh and India, says a press release of the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

Trivedi was addressing the ‘Send-off’ ceremony hosted by the High Commission of India, Dhaka to bid farewell to the students selected for the prestigious ICCR scholarships, on 4 August at High Commission premises.