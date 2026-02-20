DNCC list of mosquito control workers includes the name of a dead person

Yesterday, Thursday, around 9:00 a.m., this reporter visited the Sagufata area. Despite searching the designated roads for nearly 45 minutes, no mosquito control worker was seen.The DNCC website also provides the mobile phone number of mosquito control worker Afar Ali. This reporter called the number several times, but it was found switched off.

Later, the reporter went to the Swapnanagar Residential Area, a short distance from Sagufata. There, near a building, a worker engaged in mosquito control activities was seen, but he was not spraying any insecticide at the time. Shortly afterward, he was seen leaving on a motorcycle with another person. The reporter then introduced himself and spoke with the worker and the driver.

The motorcycle rider identified himself as Rakibul Alam Khan, the mosquito control supervisor of Ward No. 2. The worker accompanying him was named Shah Alam.

After being informed that mosquito control worker Afar Ali could not be found in the Sagufata area, supervisor Rakibul told this reporter that the worker had died about two and a half years ago. When asked how his name still remains on the list, Rakibul declined to comment.