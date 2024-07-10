Quota system: SC asks parties to maintain status quo

Later, attorney general AM Amin Uddin told Prothom Alo that the Appellate Division has asked all the relevant parties to maintain a status quo in the matter. That means the current status will remain in place. Quota system will not be followed for the circulars that were published based on the government’s 2018 circular abolishing quotas.

The public administration ministry on 4 October 2018 issued a circular abolishing the quotas in direct appointment of government jobs from 9th to 13th grades.

Challenging the legality of the circular, in 2021, seven children of freedom fighters, including Ohidul Islam, filed a writ with the High Court.