Quota system: SC asks parties to maintain status quo
The Appellate Division has ordered to maintain status quo to the parties involved in a writ petition on quota system in the government jobs.
A five-member bench led by chief justice Obaidul Hassan pronounced the order with a few observations and directives around 12:00 pm Wednesday.
Later, attorney general AM Amin Uddin told Prothom Alo that the Appellate Division has asked all the relevant parties to maintain a status quo in the matter. That means the current status will remain in place. Quota system will not be followed for the circulars that were published based on the government’s 2018 circular abolishing quotas.
The public administration ministry on 4 October 2018 issued a circular abolishing the quotas in direct appointment of government jobs from 9th to 13th grades.
Challenging the legality of the circular, in 2021, seven children of freedom fighters, including Ohidul Islam, filed a writ with the High Court.
The High Court issued a rule over the primary hearing of the writ on 6 December 2021, seeking explanation about showing disrespect to freedom fighters and non-compliance of the High Court and the Appellate Division orders.
After the final hearing, the High Court declared the rule “absolute” on 5 June.
Seeking the stay of the High Court verdict, the state filed a petition, which was placed for hearing at the full bench of the Appellate Division via the chamber court.
As the writ petitioner sought time, the Appellate Division ordered “not today” (4 July).
At the same time, the state was asked to file a regular leave to appeal.
In this context, two students Tuesday filed a petition against the High Court verdict.
The appeals were heard at the Appellate Division today.