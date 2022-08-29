BCL president plotted to cover up the incident right from the start

Chittagong University (CU) student, who was sexually harassed on the campus, first informed Rezaul Haque, president of Bangladesh Chhatra League’s CU unit, about the incident.

On that very night, Rezaul Haque showed her a photo of Azim Hossain, a student of the history department (later expelled) and a follower of the BCL president, and got confirmed who were involved in the incident. And the attempts to cover up the incident started right after that.

The victim spoke to Prothom Alo for the fourth time in the afternoon on Sunday. She has described the entire incident to Prothom Alo over the phone. She said five youths sexually harassed her on the campus at around 10.00pm on 17 July. The incident took place in the Botanical Garden area of the campus.