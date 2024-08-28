Flood: Death toll jumps to 31, Over 5.8m people affected

The death toll from the recent flood in 11 districts has risen to 31 with four more deaths in Cumilla, Noakhali and Feni district, according to the report of Disaster Management and Relief Ministry.

Among the deceased, twelve people died in Cumilla, five in Chattogram, two in Feni, six in Noakhali, three in Cox’s Bazar and one each in Brahmanbaria, Khagrachhari and Lakshmipur districts.

Besides, more than 1.2 million families have been stranded in 73 upazilas of 11 flood-hit districts--Feni, Cumilla, Chattogram, Khagrachhari, Noakhali, Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Brahmanbaria, Sylhet, Lakshmipur and Cox’s Bazar.

Moreover, some 5,822,734 people have been affected in 528 municipalities or unions of the 11 districts.