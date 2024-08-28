Flood: Death toll jumps to 31, Over 5.8m people affected
The death toll from the recent flood in 11 districts has risen to 31 with four more deaths in Cumilla, Noakhali and Feni district, according to the report of Disaster Management and Relief Ministry.
Among the deceased, twelve people died in Cumilla, five in Chattogram, two in Feni, six in Noakhali, three in Cox’s Bazar and one each in Brahmanbaria, Khagrachhari and Lakshmipur districts.
Besides, more than 1.2 million families have been stranded in 73 upazilas of 11 flood-hit districts--Feni, Cumilla, Chattogram, Khagrachhari, Noakhali, Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Brahmanbaria, Sylhet, Lakshmipur and Cox’s Bazar.
Moreover, some 5,822,734 people have been affected in 528 municipalities or unions of the 11 districts.
Two people still remain missing in Moulvibazar district.
Meanwhile, at least 540,510 people have taken shelter in 4,003 shelter centres while 39, 531 domestic animals were kept there, according to data from the ministry.
A total of 619 medical teams are providing medical services in the flood affected areas.
So far, a sum of Tk 45.2 million has been allocated in the flood-stricken districts while 20,650 tonnes of rice, 15,000 pieces of dry foods or other foods and baby foods and fodder worth Tk 3.5 million each were allocated, said the ministry.