96pc construction works of Bangabandhu tunnel completed

According to the project, two tubes having 35 feet wide and 16 feet high have been constructed within an 11-metre gap so that heavy vehicles can pass through the tunnel easily.
The length of the under-construction tunnel will be 3.40 kilometres with an approach road of 5.35 kilometres alongside a 727-metre bridge linking the main city, port and Western side of the river with its Eastern side.
Bangabandhu’s daughter prime minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the construction work of the first tunnel tube on 24 February, 2019. On 14 October, 2016, prime minister Sheikh Hasina and Chinese president Xi Jinping jointly laid the foundation stone of the Bangabandhu Tunnel.
China Communications Construction Company Ltd is working as the contractor for the project.
The tunnel will connect the proposed Asian Highway to Dhaka-Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar Highway and will reduce the distance from Chattogram to Cox’s Bazar by 40-km. Vehicles in this tunnel will run at a speed of 80-km per hour, according to the project details.
Bangabandhu Tunnel is being built at a cost of Taka 103.74 billion. The tunnel project is being implemented with joint funding of the governments of Bangladesh and China. The Exim Bank of China is giving loan of Taka 59.13 billion while the Bangladesh government is funding the rest.
The Exim Bank of China is giving loan of Taka 59.13 billion with two per cent interest rate.
The tunnel will be the first under-river tunnel in South Asia. Extensive work is underway to complete the remaining eight percent work of the project. Local and foreign engineers alongside workers are involved in the project.
The government led by PM Sheikh Hasina took the initiative to build a tunnel under Karnaphuli River to connect the city’s Patenga and Anwara upazila of south Chattogram to make the port city ‘One City, Two Town’ model similar to the Chinese city of Shanghai.
In November 2015, the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council approved the multi-lane road tunnel project at a cost of Taka 84.46 billion and the project duration was set for December 2021.
The cost was later increased to Taka 103.74 billion and the project period extended to December 2022.
In the latest revision, the project duration has been extended till 30 December, 2023, and the cost was increased by Taka 1.64 billion.
According to the survey conducted in 2013, before the construction of the tunnel, 6.3 million vehicles will be able to move through the tunnel annually. According to that, about 17260 vehicles can run in a day. By 2025, an average of 28,305 vehicles will travel through Bangabandhu Tunnel every day.