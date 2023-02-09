96pc construction works of Bangabandhu tunnel completed

The construction works of much-awaited Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel, the first under-river tunnel in South Asia, is nearing completion as construction progress has reached 96 per cent.

“96 per cent construction works of the tunnel under river Karnaphuli in Chattogram has been completed. The mechanical installation work is still going on. Along with this, the approach road construction works has already been completed,” said project director of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel Md Harunur Rashid on Wednesday.

He said construction works of the cross passage and tunnel related to the toll plaza is also nearing completion.

“Mechanical, electrical and civil works of the tunnel is going on and other related work is also at final stage,” Rashid said and hoped that the construction works of the tunnel will be finished within the stipulated time.