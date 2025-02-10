‘I was with BNP’ Shamsher Mobin tells court, PP calls him a ‘turncoat’
Trinamool BNP chairperson Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury on Monday claimed to the court he was at home on the day of the student-people mass uprising on 5 August 2024.
He referred to his freedom fighter identity and said, “Honourable court, I was at home on 5 August. I am not involved in any killing incidents. I can prove I was at my residence on 5 August. Let the appeal to place me on remand be rejected.”
At one stage, Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury told the court, “Honourable court, I was also involved in the politics of BNP for 15 years.”
After that, the chief public prosecutor of the Dhaka Metropolitan Session Judge Court Omar Faruq Faruqi placed arguments in the court saying Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury was a "turncoat" and one of the leading collaborators of fascist Sheikh Hasina. Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury is one of those who were involved in the conspiracy of the July-August, he said.
Hearing both sides, the court then placed Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury, a former foreign secretary, on a four-day remand in a murder case with the capital’s Jatarabari police station.
Shamsher Mobin debates with public prosecutor
Police produced Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury, Anisul Huq, Salman F Rahman and Zunaed Ahmed Palak at the court in the Parvez Mia murder case with the Jatrabari police and sought 10 days remand for each of them.
PP Omar Faruq Faruqi argued in favour of the remand. Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury was in the dock at the time. He was holding a walking stick in his left hand. Suddenly, he raised his right hand and told the judge, ”Honourable court I want to say something. I am a freedom fighter. I was at home on 5 August. I can prove it. I also was involved in the politics of BNP.”
When Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury was speaking loudly, a group of lawyers said, “You are a leader who switches sides. You are one of the leading collaborators of Sheikh Hasina.”
Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury told the court, “I am a freedom fighter with an award. I fought for the liberation of this country. I am a war-wounded freedom fighter. I lost one of my legs in the war and I walk with a stick.” At that time, he raised the stick that he was holding in his left hand.
Chief public prosecutor of the Dhaka Metropolitan Session Judge Court Omar Faruq Faruqi, however, opposed the statement of Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury.
PP Omar Faruq Faruqi told the court that Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury is a leader who switches sides. It is also true that he joined the Liberation War and has enjoyed maximum privileges as a freedom fighter. The Sheikh Mujibur Rahman government sent him to Germany for treatment after the Liberation War. He served in important positions like foreign secretary in Bangladesh. He then switched sides, left Awami League and joined the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Fascist Sheikh Hasina labelled him as an "international betrayer" at the Suhrawardy Udyan.
When PP Omar Faruq Faruqi was speaking of Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury, former law minister Anisul Huq, Salman F Rahman, Zunaid Ahmed and Dipu Moni were also in the dock. At that time, a group of lawyers were again calling Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury a "turncoat".
At one stage, PP Omar Faruq Faruqi told the court, “Honourable court, when Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury was with BNP, the party tasked him with maintaining communications with foreign diplomats and various political parties ahead of the 2014 parliamentary election, but he betrayed BNP at that time. He went to Sheikh Hasina of Awami League again. Lastly, Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury is one of those who received money from Sheikh Hasina and formed political parties ahead of the fake election of 7 January. He also participated in the dummy elections of Sheikh Hasina.”
PP further said Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury joined the dummy election on 7 January but could not go to vote centres.
At that time, Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury got angry and told the court, “Honourable court, it is not a crime to participate in an election. I went to the voting centre on the polling day on 7 January and cast my vote. His (PP) statement is not correct.”
Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury also begged the court, “Honourable court, I did not know that today was the hearing in my case. My lawyers did not know it either. That is why he was not present at the court today. I was at home on 5 August. I was watching the news on television. I am strongly appealing to reject the order on placing me on a four-day remand.”
When Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury was taken into custody from the dock, he told the journalists, “I am a valiant freedom fighter, but I am handcuffed now.” He then raised his right hand and showed the journalist the handcuffs. Police were seen holding his right hand.
Trinamool BNP chairperson Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury has been behind bars since he was arrested on 17 October last year.
Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury was a vice president of BNP but quit the party in 2015. He then joined Bikalpa Dhara Bangladesh, led by former president AQM Badruddoza Chowdhury, in 2028. Lastly, he became the chairperson of Trinamool BNP in 2023 prior to the 7 January election. Late Nazmul Huda founded Trinamool BNP, which got the registration from the election commission ahead of the last national election.
Anisul, Salman exchange no words
Police brought Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury, Anisul Huq, Salman F Rahman and Zunaed Ahmed Palak to the court custody from jail by a prison van around 7:00 pm. They then wore bulletproof vests and helmets.
They were taken to the dock around 10:00 am and stood there for about an hour. Anisul Huq and Salman F Rahman were standing next to each other but they did not talk to each other. Dipu Moni spoke to Anisul Huq for a while and exchanged smiles with Zunaid Ahmed.
Salman F Rahman spoke to his lawyers only but he was seen anxious. Anisul Huq and Dipu Moni also talked to their lawyers.