‘I was with BNP’ Shamsher Mobin tells court, PP calls him a ‘turncoat’

Trinamool BNP chairperson Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury on Monday claimed to the court he was at home on the day of the student-people mass uprising on 5 August 2024.

He referred to his freedom fighter identity and said, “Honourable court, I was at home on 5 August. I am not involved in any killing incidents. I can prove I was at my residence on 5 August. Let the appeal to place me on remand be rejected.”

At one stage, Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury told the court, “Honourable court, I was also involved in the politics of BNP for 15 years.”

After that, the chief public prosecutor of the Dhaka Metropolitan Session Judge Court Omar Faruq Faruqi placed arguments in the court saying Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury was a "turncoat" and one of the leading collaborators of fascist Sheikh Hasina. Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury is one of those who were involved in the conspiracy of the July-August, he said.

Hearing both sides, the court then placed Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury, a former foreign secretary, on a four-day remand in a murder case with the capital’s Jatarabari police station.