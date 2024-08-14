Students vow to resist attempts of counter-revolution 

There have been reports that the Awami League and its allies may attempt a ‘counter-revolution' on 15 August. If anyone makes such an attempt, they will be crushed under the wave of masses.

Coordinators of the Students Against Discrimination (SAD), which led the recent mass-uprising and toppled the Sheikh Hasina government, conveyed the warnings from a harmony rally at Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Apart from them, leaders and activists of different student organisations, including Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal and Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir, attended the rally, under the banner, ‘Unity for Bangladesh’.