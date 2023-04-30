Bangladesh Army Chief visits passing out parade in India

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed reviewed the passing out parade at the Officer’s Training Academy at Chinnai on the third day of his official visit to India on Saturday.
After inspecting the parade, General Shafiuddin interacted with the media and answered their various questions, said a press release.
Later, he attended the dinner organised in honour of the chief guest and paid courtesy calls on military and civilian officials of various ranks.
On the first day of his visit to India, the army chief paid tribute to the brave soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces who sacrificed their lives in the national war by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial.
After paying tribute, he met Chief of Army Staff of India General Manoj Pandey.
During the meeting, a comprehensive strategic partnership between the armies of the two countries was discussed in training, counter-terrorism mutual assistance and bilateral cooperation.
Before the meeting, the Army chief was given a guard of honour by the Indian Armed Forces.
Later, Army Chief General Shafiuddin paid a courtesy call on India’s Chief of Defense Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar, Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal AP Singh, Defense Secretary and Foreign Secretary.
At that time, he was briefed by the Department of Defense Production (DDP) and the Army Design Bureau about the Indian domestic defense equipment manufacturing ecosystem.
General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 24th Infantry Division and Area Commander of Chattogram Major General Mizanur Rahman Shamim, Bangladesh Army Adjutant General Major General Md Nazrul Islam, senior officers of Army Headquarters, other officers of Bamey Longadu Army Camp and Rangamati Region Headquarters, JCOs, other ranked soldiers and journalists were present, among others.