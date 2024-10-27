Ex-minister engineer Mosharraf Hossain arrested

Detectives have detained former housing and public works minister engineer Mosharraf Hossain in Bashundhara residential area of Dhaka.

A team from the Detective Branch (DB) of the police held Mosharraf on Sunday, said deputy commissioner (media) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Talebur Rahman.

Mosharraf Hossain's detention was said to be in connection with a murder case that was filed with Paltan police station.