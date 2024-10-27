Ex-minister engineer Mosharraf Hossain arrested
Detectives have detained former housing and public works minister engineer Mosharraf Hossain in Bashundhara residential area of Dhaka.
A team from the Detective Branch (DB) of the police held Mosharraf on Sunday, said deputy commissioner (media) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Talebur Rahman.
Mosharraf Hossain's detention was said to be in connection with a murder case that was filed with Paltan police station.
Mosharraf was elected as a member of parliament (MP) from the Chattogram-1 constituency seven times during the Awami League regime.
He held the position of housing and public works minister until January 2019 and also served as the minister of civil aviation and Tourism in 1996.