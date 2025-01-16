Gazette of 834 July uprising martyrs published
The liberation war affairs ministry today published a gazette of 834 martyrs of the July-August mass uprising.
This is the first final list of the martyrs of uprising prepared by the government that comprises names of 834 martyrs from across the country.
The gazette signed by Haridas Thakur, Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs, contains the medical case ID, name, father's name, current address, and permanent address of the martyrs.