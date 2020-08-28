Journalist and writer Rahat Khan passes away

Journalist and writer Rahat Khan has passed away at the age of 80.

He breathed his last Friday night at 8:00pm at his residence in New Eskaton. He had been suffering from diabetes and various other age-related ailments.

President Md Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep sorrow at his death.

Rahat Khan’s body had been kept at BIRDEM hospital.

Director general of Bangla Academy, Habibullah Shirazi, confirmed the news of his death.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Habibullah Shirazi said, Rahat Khan was suffering from several old-age ailments including heart disease. His body will be brought to the Press Club at around 10am in the morning.