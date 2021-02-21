Journalist injured in Noakhali Awami League infighting dies in Dhaka

Journalist Burhan Uddin alias Muzakkir, 25, who sustained bullet injuries during the clashes between two factions of Awami League in Noakahli, has died.
He succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) around 10:45pm on Saturday.
Following the death of Burhan, both factions brought out processions in Noakhali’s Companiganj claiming that the deceased was one of their followers.
Burhan’s elder brother Md Fakhruddin confirmed the death of his brother to Prothom Alo. He told Prothom Alo around 11:15pm from the DMCH over mobile that on-duty physicians of the ICU declared his brother dead around 10:45pm.
Borhan was the Noakhali correspondent of Daily Samachar.
Officer-in-charge (OC) of Companiganj police station Mir Zahedul Haque told Prothom Alo around 11:00 pm that followers of Quader Mirza and Awami League's Companiganj upazala unit organising secretary Mizanur Rahman brought out protest rallies after the news on Burhan’s death reached Companiganj. Both groups claimed that Burhan was one of their followers.
Earlier on 19 February, a protest rally, led by Awami League's Companiganj upazala unit organising secretary and former upazila chairman Mizanur Rhaman alias Badol, was brought out from Chaprashirhat. Badal is known to be a follower of Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader.
When the procession arrived in Chaprashirhat Moddhyabazar, supporters of Obaidul Quader’s younger brother Quader Mirza, launched an attack on it. Police fired shots and brought the situation under control.
After a while, a group of supporters, led by Quader Mirza, went to Chaprashirhat and attacked Mizan’s home. Burhan was hit by a bullet while recording the clashes on video, He was critically injured.
Upazila unit organising secretary Mizanur Rahman claimed Burhan was his follower despite becoming a journalist. He demanded investigation into the incident and exemplary punishment to the culprits.
Quader Mirza didn’t respond to phone call for a comment.