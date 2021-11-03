Journalist Rozina Islam receives 'Free Press Award'

Prothom Alo’s journalist Rozina Islam, who was harassed for revealing corruption in Bangladesh’s health sector during the coronavirus pandemic, has received this year’s Free Press Award for courageous journalism. She won the award in the ‘Most Resilient Journalist’ category.

Last year this award was bestowed upon the Philippine journalist Maria Ressa who won the Nobel Prize this year.

This award is given by the Amsterdam-based organisation Free Press Unlimited.

Free Press Unlimited works in over 40 countries of the world for press freedom and excellence in journalism. They have link with over 90 media organisations worldwide. The Netherlands foreign ministry provides support to the organisation.

Free Press Unlimited on Tuesday evening (12:15am Bangladesh time) announced the Free Press Award in two categories in the City Hall of The Hague in The Netherlands.