Journalist Rozina Islam taken to jail

Journalist Rozina Islam has been taken to the Kashimpur high security central jail after a Dhaka court turned down a plea to take her on remand.

Rozina Islam was produced to Dhaka’s Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court at little after 11:00am.

Magistrate Mohammad Jasim turned down the remand prayer for Rozina and ordered to send her to jail. The hearing on Rozina’s bail plea may be held on Thursday.

Police sought a five-day remand of Rozina.