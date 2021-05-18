Journalist Rozina Islam is being taken to jail after a Dhaka court turned down a plea to take her on remand.

Magistrate Mohammad Jasim of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court earlier turned down the remand prayer for Rozina. Police sought a five-day remand of Rozina.

Prothom Alo’s lawyers Ehsanul Haque Somaji, Ashraf Ul Alam and Prashanta Kumar Karmakar stood for Rozina in the court. Ain O Salish Kendra’s lawyer Abdur Rashid, BLAST’s lawyer Moshiur Rahman and lawyer Suman Kumar Roy also took part in the hearing.

Metropolitan public prosecutor Abdullah Abu represented the state in the hearing.