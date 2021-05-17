Journalist Rozina Islam taken to police station after 5-hour confinement at the secretariat

Prothom Alo's senior correspondent Rozina Islam has been taken to Shabagh police station after being kept confined for over five hours at the secretariat.

She went to the health ministry of the secretariat on professional duty at around 3:30pm on Monday.

Rozina was confined in a room there and her mobile phone was taken away. At one stage she fell sick there.

Upon the news of Rozina's confinement, journalists from different media outlets went to the building of the health ministry. They waited for long and wanted to know the reason of her confinement. But health ministry officials did not say anything.