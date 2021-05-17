Journalist Rozina Islam taken to police station after 5-hour confinement at the secretariat

Prothom Alo's senior correspondent Rozina Islam has been taken to Shabagh police station after being kept confined for over five hours at the secretariat.
She went to the health ministry of the secretariat on professional duty at around 3:30pm on Monday.
Rozina was confined in a room there and her mobile phone was taken away. At one stage she fell sick there.
Upon the news of Rozina's confinement, journalists from different media outlets went to the building of the health ministry. They waited for long and wanted to know the reason of her confinement. But health ministry officials did not say anything.
Later the journalists gathered outside the secretariat and protested against her confinement.
National Press Club president Farida Yeasmin in a Facebook status said Rozina Islam has been harassed, by being confined at the health services division of the secretariat. She demanded that Rozina Islam be taken to hospital as she had fallen ill.
Police took Rozina Islam to Shabagh police station from the secretariat at around 8:30pm. Eye witness journalists said she seemed to be very sick at the time.
About the confinement and harassment of Rozina Islam, journalists present at the secretariat tried to take comments from the secretary of the health services division. But it was not possible to get his comments.
Later health ministry information officer Maidul Islam Prodhan said some allegations have been brought against Rozina Islam at the police station about her taking pictures of some records.
Rozina Islam has been kept at Shabagh police station.
Police said Rozina Islam has been taken to the police station on charges of some allegations brought about by the health ministry.