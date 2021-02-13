Journalist Shaheen Reza Noor passes away

Shaheen Reza Noor, eminent journalist and former president of Projonmo '71, has passed away, reports UNB.

He was 66.



Shaheen Reza, a former journalist of the Daily Ittefaq and son of martyred journalist Sirajuddin Hossain, breathed his last at a hospital in Canada's Vancouver on Saturday.



President Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina and expressed deep shock and sorrow at his death.



In a condolence message, the president prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved family members.



