Journo arrested in case filed by Khulna city mayor

A journalist on Tuesday night was arrested in a case filed under Digital Security Act (DSA) by Khulna City Corporation mayor and president of ruling Awami League’s Khulna city unit, Talukder Abdul Khaleque.

Abu Tayab is the Khulna bureau chief of NTV, a private television channel. He was arrested around 10:00pm from his residence in Nurnagar, Khulna.

Earlier, around 4:00pm on the day, Talukder Abdul Khaleque filed the lawsuit under the Digital Security Act with Khulna Sadar police station. The case was filed on allegation of spreading negative propaganda against the mayor on social media with false information.