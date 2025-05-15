Classes, exams boycotted at DU amid protest over student’s murder

Classes and exams at Dhaka University are suspended today, Thursday as students stage a full-day strike in protest of the murder of fellow student Shahriar Alam Shammyo.

Rejecting the university administration’s decision for a half-day mourning, a section of students under the banner ‘Students Against Terrorism’ enforced a complete boycott of academic and administrative activities.

The protesting students urged their fellow students not to attend any classes or exams today and to abstain from all administrative work. They also demand the resignation of the vice chancellor and the proctor of the university.

By 1:00pm, students locked the gates of the Arts Building and the Faculty of Social Sciences. They announced plans to hold a protest rally at the base of the Aparajeyo Bangla sculpture at 5:00pm, reiterating their call for resignation of the university VC and proctor.