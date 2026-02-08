Allegations of ‘misogynistic, demeaning’ remarks: Memo to EC seeking cancellation of Jamaat ameer’s candidacy
Eleven organisations have submitted a memorandum to the election commission (EC) demanding the cancellation of the candidacy of Shafiqur Rahman, ameer of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, alleging that he made “misogynistic and demeaning” remarks.
Representatives of the organisations went to the EC headquarters in Agargaon, Dhaka, on Sunday afternoon and formally handed over the memorandum.
The memorandum calls for protest against “remarks demeaning and misogynistic towards working women, the public withdrawal of those remarks, an unconditional apology, and the cancellation of the individual’s candidacy”.
According to the memorandum, comments recently made by Jamaat ameer Shafiqur Rahman from his verified X (formerly Twitter) account regarding working women were “extremely insulting and obscene”.
The statement, it says, directly denies women’s labour, dignity, and social contribution, and stands in clear violation of constitutionally guaranteed equality and human rights.
The organisations further allege that although the party concerned has claimed the remarks were the result of “hacking”, such an explanation is not credible when statements are issued from a verified account. No independent investigation or verifiable evidence has been made public to substantiate the hacking claim. Instead, a lawsuit regarding the alleged hacking has resulted in the arrest of one individual. At the same time, contradictory information has been provided by the police, further calling the claim into question.
The memorandum notes that women working in sectors such as the readymade garment industry have, for decades, made significant contributions to the national economy.
It further states that such remarks, which devalue these contributions, incite a culture of hatred, discrimination, and violence against women, and pose a direct threat to the safety and dignity of working women.
The organisations have put forward four specific demands: the immediate and public withdrawal of the demeaning remarks; an unconditional apology to working women; a commitment to refrain from making such statements in the future that undermine women’s dignity; and, action under the election commission’s code of conduct, including the cancellation of Shafiqur Rahman’s candidacy.
After submitting the memorandum, representatives of the women’s organisations held a meeting with the EC.
Speaking to journalists afterwards, delegation member and Dhaka University professor Samina Luthfa said, “There is a history of attacks and harassment against women during election periods. We have urged the election commission to ensure an environment in which both women and men can vote safely.”
She expressed hope that the EC would take effective action on the matter.
Mosherafa Mishu, general secretary of the Ganatantrik Biplobi Party, said, “Jamaat leaders have repeatedly made misogynistic remarks, which constitute a clear violation of the electoral code of conduct. We’ve told the chief election commissioner that taking action against such violations would strengthen public confidence in the election commission.”
Leaders of the organisations stated that they expect a clear message from the election commission that no one should be allowed to seek political advantage by insulting half of the country’s population.
Those present at the time of submission included Shabnam Hafiz, president of the Garment Sramik Mukti Aldolan; Ferdous Ara Rumi, spokesperson of the NPA; Nafisa Raihana, organiser of the Women’s Political Rights Forum; Zakia Shishir, women’s affairs secretary of the Rashtra Sanskar Andolon; lawyer and rights activist Tabassum Mehnaz Mimi; Sultana Begum, president of the Green Bangla Garments Workers Federation; Shamim Ara Nipa, central member of Janabhashya; Marzia Probha, member of the Ganatantrik Odhikar Committee, among others.