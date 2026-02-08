Allegations of ‘misogynistic, demeaning’ remarks: Memo to EC seeking cancellation of Jamaat ameer’s candidacy

Eleven organisations have submitted a memorandum to the election commission (EC) demanding the cancellation of the candidacy of Shafiqur Rahman, ameer of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, alleging that he made “misogynistic and demeaning” remarks.

Representatives of the organisations went to the EC headquarters in Agargaon, Dhaka, on Sunday afternoon and formally handed over the memorandum.

The memorandum calls for protest against “remarks demeaning and misogynistic towards working women, the public withdrawal of those remarks, an unconditional apology, and the cancellation of the individual’s candidacy”.