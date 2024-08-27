Bangladesh owes USD 480m to fuel oil suppliers

The Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) is struggling to clear its dues for fuel oil. Foreign currency is not available at the banks. With the dues mounting further, many of the supplying companies are denying sending any further consignment. Shipments are getting delayed very often. The pressure for clearing the dues from the foreign suppliers is mounting on the BPC.

BPC sources say the due for fuel oil stands at USD 476.1 million as of 22 August. Bangladesh owes USD 186.5 million to Singapore based company Vitol, the highest among the supplying companies. The Sonali Bank has already delayed one of this company's bills for 110 days. There are also instances where the bills for the foreign supplying companies were delayed by 94 days or 85 days.

Speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, two reliable BPC officials say now they will have to pay a 6 per cent excise duty for the delay now. However, none of the companies are putting pressure for the excise duty considering the long term commercial ties they have with Bangladesh. However, BPC is being reminded about clearing the bill on a regular basis. BPC asked for some time explaining the current situations in the country during several meetings held in phases with the supplying companies. It has also been said that the delay was due to the closure of the banks in recent times.