Bangladesh to produce unmanned aerial vehicles as Air Force Signs Deal with Chinese Company
Bangladesh is set to produce unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) domestically following the signing of an agreement between the Bangladesh Air Force and China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETC) International for UAV production, assembly facilities, and technology transfer.
The agreement was signed at the Bangladesh Air Force Headquarters in Dhaka Cantonment on Tuesday, according to information published on the website of the Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR).
ISPR stated that the agreement was concluded under a government-to-government (G2G) framework between the two countries.
The contract covers the establishment of UAV production and assembly plants, as well as the transfer of relevant technologies.
The signing ceremony was attended as chief guest by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmud Khan.
According to ISPR, under the agreement, the Bangladesh Air Force and CETC International will jointly establish a state-of-the-art UAV production and assembly facility in Bangladesh. The project will encompass technology transfer, capacity building, industrial skill development, and joint technical cooperation, all aimed at achieving long-term self-reliance in UAV manufacturing.
ISPR further said that in the initial phase, the Bangladesh Air Force will acquire the capability to produce and assemble various types of Medium Altitude Low Endurance (MALE) UAVs and Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) UAVs.
In addition, the Bangladesh Air Force will manufacture its own indigenous UAVs through this project. These UAVs are expected to play a significant role not only in military operations but also in humanitarian assistance and disaster management.
According to ISPR, the agreement will expand national capacity towards achieving full self-sufficiency in domestic UAV production, helping to meet both national and international demand. At the same time, it will make a substantial contribution to national technological advancement through specialised training programmes, knowledge exchange, and the development of a skilled aerospace workforce.
ISPR also noted that the signing ceremony was attended by the Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh, Yao Wen.
Others present included the Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Division, Lieutenant General SM Kamrul Hasan; secretary of the Chief Adviser’s Office, Md Saifullah Panna; secretary of the Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division, Hafiz Ahmed Chowdhury; senior Bangladesh Air Force officials; representatives of CETC International; officials from the Armed Forces Division; senior officials from various ministries; and other invited guests.