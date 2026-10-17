State Minister Ishraque joins anti-drug drive with firearm, faces questions over its use

As soon as he got out of the vehicle, Liberation War Affairs State Minister Ishraque Hossain raised a firearm and shouted, “Catch them!” Someone standing beside him was heard saying, “I’ll shoot you dead.”

The state minister’s bodyguards then ran towards several people to catch them. One of the bodyguards also kicked a man.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon in the Dayaganj Ghuntighar rail-gate area, near Gendaria Railway Station in the capital.

A video of the incident was posted on Ishraque Hossain’s Facebook page. It quickly went viral, sparking discussion. Another video showed the detained individuals being handed over to the police.

The pistol in the state minister’s hand was blurred in the video. However, it was left unobscured in some parts, where it can clearly be seen. The video also shows two other people accompanying the state minister carrying firearms.

Pavel Sikder, former convener of the Dhaka City South unit of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, was present at the scene with Ishraque Hossain.

He told Prothom Alo that they arrived there between 3:00 pm and 3:30 pm. The state minister had gone there following repeated complaints from local residents. The police had also been informed, but they took time to arrive.