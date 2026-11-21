Ships are not operating, the sea remains rough. But the tourists stranded on Saint Martin’s Island in Teknaf, Cox’s Bazar are desperate to return home. Many are taking the risk of travelling back to Teknaf on wooden trawlers, while others are pleading to be taken back.

According to Cox’s Bazar district administration, severe Cyclone Akvan, which formed over the Bay of Bengal, hit coastal areas of India’s Odisha state on Friday afternoon. However, the sea remains rough due to its effects. Ship services to Saint Martin’s Island have been suspended since Thursday. Around 1,500 tourists were stranded on the island that day. Of them, around 300 tourists returned to Shahpari’s Island in Teknaf aboard 10 trawlers on Saturday, while around 1,200 remain on the island.