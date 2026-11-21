Cyclone impact
Some stranded tourists return from St. Martin's at risk, others seek way back
Ships are not operating, the sea remains rough. But the tourists stranded on Saint Martin’s Island in Teknaf, Cox’s Bazar are desperate to return home. Many are taking the risk of travelling back to Teknaf on wooden trawlers, while others are pleading to be taken back.
According to Cox’s Bazar district administration, severe Cyclone Akvan, which formed over the Bay of Bengal, hit coastal areas of India’s Odisha state on Friday afternoon. However, the sea remains rough due to its effects. Ship services to Saint Martin’s Island have been suspended since Thursday. Around 1,500 tourists were stranded on the island that day. Of them, around 300 tourists returned to Shahpari’s Island in Teknaf aboard 10 trawlers on Saturday, while around 1,200 remain on the island.
The stranded tourists travelled to the island on Tuesday and Wednesday aboard four ships from the BIWTA jetty on the Bakkhali River in Cox’s Bazar town. The vessels were MV Bar Aulia, MV Karnaphuli Express, MV Teknaf and MV Malancha.
According to local administration and tourism-related sources, the stranded tourists are eager to return home as soon as possible. Since Friday afternoon, several hundred tourists have gathered at the island’s jetty to try to return to Teknaf on wooden trawlers. However, Coast Guard members prevented them from boarding, citing safety risks and government restrictions.
Several hundred tourists again gathered at the jetty on Saturday morning, pleading to return to Teknaf on wooden trawlers. Later, in the presence of Coast Guard members, around 300 tourists set off for Teknaf aboard 10 trawlers. The trawlers reached Shahpari’s Island jetty around 12:30pm.
Faizul Islam, acting chairman of Saint Martin Union Parishad, told Prothom Alo that no tourist vessels from Cox’s Bazar could reach Saint Martin’s Island because of rough seas. However, around 300 tourists returned to Teknaf aboard 10 trawlers on Saturday morning, while more than 1,200 remain at hotels and resorts on the island.
Faizul Islam said the stranded tourists had been expressing their desperation to return home for the past three days. Authorities are keeping track of them, while the Coast Guard and other law enforcement agencies are monitoring their safety.
Hotel and resort room rates for stranded tourists have been reduced by half since Friday. Rooms that previously cost Tk 2,000 are now available for Tk 1,000, he said.
Hossain Islam, general secretary of the Sea Cruise Operators Owners Association of Bangladesh (SCOAB), told Prothom Alo that four ships had been kept ready to bring back more than 1,500 stranded tourists from Saint Martin’s Island. The vessels were taken out into the sea from the Bakkhali River on Saturday morning and will be sent to the island once authorities give the go-ahead.
Nayan Shil, deputy director of the BIWTA’s Chattogram divisional office for marine safety and traffic management, said ship services on the Cox’s Bazar–Saint Martin’s route would resume once the Meteorological Department issues the necessary clearance.