Two Bangladeshi projects win Aga Khan Award for Architecture

In addition to the two Bangladesh projects from, Indonesia, Iran, Lebanon, and Senegal have also won the Award.

Bangladesh projects have received the coveted Aga Khan Award for Architecture in the past. In 2019, the Arcadia Education Project in South Kanarchor (designed by architect Saif Ul Haque) winning the award and Amber Loom Denim Shed in Gazipur (designed by architect Jubair Hasan) being one of the shortlisted projects in. Past winning projects in the country include the Bait Ur Rouf Mosque in Dhaka (designed by architect Marina Tabassum) and the Friendship Centre in Gaibandha (designed by architect Kashef Chowdhury) in 2016, the Grameen Bank Housing Programme, the National Assembly Building (1989), and a school in Rudrapur (2007). In addition to the above five winners, Bangladesh has had two other projects short-listed in the 2010 edition of the Awards.