3 factories of Alif Group shut down in Gazipur, workers demonstrate
The Alif Group authorities have announced closure of three factories of the group located in Konabari Jarun, Gazipur, for an indefinite period.
The workers arrived at the factories on Thursday morning to find the closure notice hung up on the gate. They took position in front of the main gate and demonstrated.
The factories which have been shut down are Swadhin Garments Limited, Swadhin Dyeing Ltd. and Swadhin Printing Ltd.
Industrial police and workers said, the workers of Swadhin Garments have for some time now been demanding Eid bonus, holiday allowance and half the current month's wages. But the authorities did not announce any decision in this regard. Then from yesterday, Wednesday, over 800 workers went on strike. The authorities this morning placed a notice on the factory gate, announcing closure of the factory for an indefinite period.
The notice stated that, for the information of all officers, employees and workers of Swadhin Dyeing and Swadhin Printing (Pvt) Ltd., from 20 March Thursday all operations of the factory will be closed under Section 13/1 of the Labour Act 2006 (No Work, No Pay).
The notice went on to say, "From 17 March till today, 19 March, all workers of the factory unlawfully went on strike and halted work. This has caused extensive losses to the factory. Under the circumstances, as it is not possible to carry out production at the factory, the Swadhin Garments, Swadhin Dyeing and Swadhin Printing (Pvt) Ltd authorities have ben forced to announced all operations closed for an indefinite period."
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gazipur Metropolitan Konabari police station, Nazrul Islam, said the workers for quite some time had been demanding their dues. But the authorities simply shut the factories down indefinitely, offering no solution. This has infuriated the workers further.
They have taken up position in front of the main gate of the factory as well as inside, he added.