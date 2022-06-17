JS body for action against 3 former Muktijoddha Trust officials

A parliamentary committee has recommended disciplinary and legal actions against three former officials of Muktijoddha Kalyan Trust as they were found to be involved in corruption, abuse of power, and violation of rules.

The officials are – Iftekharul Islam Khan, former managing director (MD) of the trust; Md Sirajul Islam, its deputy general manager (admin); and Sayeed Mahmud Belal Haidar, its former secretary.