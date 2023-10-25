Bangladesh to get €477m from EU as agreements signed

Bangladesh is going to get € 477 million as loan and grant as the country signed several agreements with European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Commission (EC) in Brussels.

Under three agreements signed among Bangladesh, EIB and EC, Bangladesh will get € 407 million as loan and grant to support renewable energy sector of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh will get € 70 million more as grant under five agreements --- € 30 million for technical and vocational training, € 10 million each for decent work, e-governance, prevention of gender violence and green construction.