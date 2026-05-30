PM distributes food among poor on Ziaur Rahman’s death anniversary

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today, Saturday distributed clothes and food items among the poor and destitute people on the occasion of 45th death anniversary of former President Ziaur Rahman.

The food and clothes distribution programme began at around 11:30 am at the Rajdhani High School ground on Manik Mia Avenue in the capital.

The event organised as part of a daylong programme of BNP for distribution of clothes, daily essentials and free medical services to people on the occasion of President Ziaur Rahman’s death anniversary.

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed, State Minister for Youth and Sports Md Aminul Haque, Dhaka North City Corporation Administrator Shafiqul Islam Khan Milton and former councilor Anwaruzzaman were present at the event.