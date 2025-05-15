Jagannath University protesters announce shutdown

Demonstrating Jagannath University students have announced ‘shutdown’ of the university today.

Professor Rois Uddin, general secretary of Jagannath University Teacher’s Association, made the announcement during the sit-in of protesters at Kakrail intersection.

Following discussion with the student representatives, Rois Uddin said, “We have come here to seek our rights and realise our demands. We won’t go back until our demands are met.”

The JnU teacher said the demonstrators have not come to speak against anyone or hatch any conspiracy.

“We’ve come here to press for our just rights but police attacked us indiscriminately. This is complete anarchy and injustice,” said Rois Uddin.