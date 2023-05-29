Bangladesh Receives 331b Yen Aid from JICA

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) pledged and disbursed 331 billion Japanese Yen equivalent to Tk 251.56 billion in the past fiscal year as aid for five major development projects in Bangladesh.

This is the second highest amount of aid support to Bangladesh since JICA began providing official development assistance (ODA) in March 1974, stated a press release.

Bangladesh received 373 billion Japanese Yen, the highest amount of ODA from JICA, in 2020 fiscal year spanning from April 2020 to March 2021.