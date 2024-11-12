Chief justice stresses judicial collaboration with Thailand

Chief justice Syed Refaat Ahmed met with counterpart Thailand chief justice Chanakarn Theeravechpolkul in Thailand on Tuesday.

The meeting marks a groundbreaking start for potential judicial collaboration between Bangladesh and Thailand, with the apex courts at the core, read a press release.

The chief justice of Bangladesh stressed the possibility for the two countries’ judiciaries to exchange and learn from each others best practices and areas of strength.

He briefed his counterpart about some of the judicial reform initiatives he has undertaken since assuming office in the aftermath of the July revolution in Bangladesh.

Syed Refaat visited Thailand to give a keynote address at a conference titled “Achieving Just Societies: Inclusive Justice Pathways for People and Planet in Asia and the Pacific,” held at the UN Conference Centre in Bangkok.