Rice price: Lowest in the world, highest in the country

The global price of rice has fallen to its lowest level since 2017, according to a World Bank report.

The report says the price decline is due to increased production and reduced import demand in importing countries.

In Bangladesh, production has also increased, according to government data. However, prices have not fallen accordingly. In fact, they remain at their highest levels.

The World Bank recently published a report titled 'Commodity Market Outlook', which states that in 2025, the average global price of rice has fallen by 31 per cent so far, with a further 1 per cent decline possible in 2026.

According to Bangladesh’s government agency, the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), the price of coarse rice was Tk 50–55 per kg on 1 January and now sells for Tk 54–60 per kg. The price of fine rice in January was Tk 70–80 per kg and now sells for Tk 70–85 per kg.