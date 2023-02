The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has again increased the price of Liquefied Natural Gas (LPG) by TK 266 at retail level. After the hike, a 12-kg cylinder of LPG would now cost Tk 1,498 in February. The price was Tk 1,232 in January.

BERC announced the new price on Thursday. The BERC fixes new price every month but it is alleged that the price does not get effective everywhere.