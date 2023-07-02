Worries now over pro-al-Qaeda organisations

Neo-JMB, a pro-IS militant group created widespread havoc in the country through a heinous attack at the Holey Artisan Bakery. The organisational network of this militant group, however, is almost shattered after seven years of the attack.

But law enforcing agencies could not control Ansar al Islam in the similar way they controlled the neo-JMB. Rather, the sources related to anti-terrorism activities have the information that the militant organisation has brought Jamaatul Mujahideen Bangladesh, another militant organisation under the same umbrella. There are also talks about the relationship of Ansar al Islam with Jamaatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharaqqiya, a new militant organisation.

For this reason, people related to monitoring and prevention of terrorism think all the security concerns are now related with Ansar al Islam, the Pro-IS militant organisation. According to them, the relation between Ansar al Islam and other two organisations are mainly ideological. JMB and the new organisation Sharaqqiya also follow the ideology of al-Qaeda.

Notwithstanding the acknowledgement of Bangladesh law enforcers, Jamaatul Ansar claims itself as al-Qaeda’s subcontinent branch (AQIS). Altogether the sources who have knowledge about the militant orgnisations think the activities of pro-al-Qaeda militant organisations are most active in the country.