No positive response from India on Hasina’s repatriation: Touhid Hossain

“We have told India that we have taken back people after verifying their citizenship based on the list provided by them. Therefore, the return should be done through that process. Even then, India continues with push-ins, which is unfortunate. We are protesting against this matter,” Touhid Hossain said.

When asked what Bangladesh can do in this situation, he replied, “One undeniable fact is that we are certainly not going to wage a war over this. The only approach that remains is diplomatic dialogue. That is what we are pursuing. Though we are not seeing success at the moment, we hope success will come someday.”