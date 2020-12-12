Judges in Chattogram protest against vandalising of Bangabandhu sculpture

Speaking to newspersons, Chattogram district and sessions judge Md Ismail Hossain said, “The nation stands in anger and protest today over the vandalising of the sculpture of the father of the nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Judges are a part of this nation, citizens of this country. It is the responsibility of judges too, to join in protest programmes. There is no compromise among judges when it comes to the question of the father of the nation. The constitution has given judges the responsibility to uphold the honour of the father of the nation.”

Meanwhile, various units of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) and officers and employees of various ranks in the administration also held human chain programmes, demonstrations and silent processions. They all later assembled at the Shilpakala Academy.