Judges in Chattogram protest against vandalising of Bangabandhu sculpture

Judges in Chattagrom have taken to the streets in protest of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s sculpture being vandalised. They formed a human chain on Saturday morning at Dampara in the port city, with banners of the district committee of Chattogram District Judicial Service Association.
Around 100 judges of various ranks took part in the protest. The judges later took a procession down MM Ali Road to the district Shilpakala Academy where they joined other government officials at a protest meeting.
Speaking to newspersons, Chattogram district and sessions judge Md Ismail Hossain said, “The nation stands in anger and protest today over the vandalising of the sculpture of the father of the nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Judges are a part of this nation, citizens of this country. It is the responsibility of judges too, to join in protest programmes. There is no compromise among judges when it comes to the question of the father of the nation. The constitution has given judges the responsibility to uphold the honour of the father of the nation.”
Meanwhile, various units of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) and officers and employees of various ranks in the administration also held human chain programmes, demonstrations and silent processions. They all later assembled at the Shilpakala Academy.
With slogans pledging to uphold the honour of the father of the nation, judges and other government officials expressed their hatred towards the anti-sculpture elements.
Presided over by the Chattogram deputy commissioner Md Ilyas Hossain, the protest meet was addressed by district and sessions judge Ismail Hossain, metropolitan sessions judge Sheikh Ashfaqur Rahman, divisional commissioner Md Ismail, CMP commissioner Saleh Mohammad Tanveer, Chattogram range police DIG Anwar Hossain, director of the regional passport office Abu Sayeed, and others.
District and sessions judge Ismail Hossain said, “We, the judges and the government officers and employees, have united today. We want the fundamentalists to see that we are united. We want to deliver this message to the fundamentalists.”