Rain intensity likely to ease in some areas including Dhaka

Meteorologist Muhammad Abul Kalam Mallik said the intensity of rain may decrease in Khulna division from tomorrow and it will also decrease in Sylhet. Besides, the intensity of rain may also decrease in various districts of Dhaka division including Madaripur and Faridpur and in Barishal and Chattogram divisions.

Abul Kalam Mallik noted that the decrease in rain intensity does not mean the rain will go away completely. He said, “The very heavy rain that is occurring, its amount may decrease. But one or two spells of rain will continue to occur. It will not decrease completely.”

A total of 110 millimeters of rain has been recorded in 27 hours in Dhaka, , from 6 AM yesterday Sunday to 9 AM today.

Abul Kalam Mallik stated that although there will be rain in Dhaka tomorrow, its intensity may decrease further. He said the sun might be seen in Dhaka tomorrow, even if for a short time. Again, one or two spells of rain may also occur. This situation may continue until next Friday. However, after that, the rain may increase again.