Opposition to BRICS proves BNP's stance against development of country: Info minister

Replying to a question on BNP secretary general's statement in an interview to a television channel on Friday that joining the economic alliance BRICS is not good for us, Hasan said, "Everyone respects the emerging economic forces of 'BRICS', an alliance of Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa."

“Not only has Bangladesh expressed its desire to join it, but as an emerging economy, it has urged Bangladesh to join BRICS,” he said.

“It is a matter of honour and recognition that Bangladesh is now an emerging economy under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina. Joining there will be a multi-dimensional advantage for Bangladesh. But Mirza Fakhul doesn't want it,” said Hasan.