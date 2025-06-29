Fresh doubts in BNP over election timing

The political uncertainty that seemed to ease after the much-discussed London meeting has resurfaced, as the BNP now finds itself clouded by new doubts about the timing of the next national elections.

Just under two weeks since the meeting between BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and Interim Government Chief Advisor Professor Muhammad Yunus, concerns are mounting due to the government’s continued silence on a clear timeline or directive to the Election Commission (EC).

BNP sources say they see no reflection of the outcomes of the London meeting in the activities of the Election Commission. In addition, recent efforts to revive demands for local government elections and introduce a proportional representation (PR) system before the national polls are viewed by BNP as attempts to delay the parliamentary election process.

Last Thursday afternoon, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin met with Professor Yunus at Jamuna for a private meeting. BNP policymakers had anticipated that the chief advisor would instruct the CEC to begin preparations for the 13th parliamentary election. However, the government labelled the meeting a “courtesy call,” and the EC also refrained from issuing any public statement.

In response, BNP is demanding clarity on what transpired during the meeting. BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed told the media on Friday afternoon, “If both sides clarify the matter before the nation, then we will be assured.”