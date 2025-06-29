Fresh doubts in BNP over election timing
The political uncertainty that seemed to ease after the much-discussed London meeting has resurfaced, as the BNP now finds itself clouded by new doubts about the timing of the next national elections.
Just under two weeks since the meeting between BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and Interim Government Chief Advisor Professor Muhammad Yunus, concerns are mounting due to the government’s continued silence on a clear timeline or directive to the Election Commission (EC).
BNP sources say they see no reflection of the outcomes of the London meeting in the activities of the Election Commission. In addition, recent efforts to revive demands for local government elections and introduce a proportional representation (PR) system before the national polls are viewed by BNP as attempts to delay the parliamentary election process.
Last Thursday afternoon, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin met with Professor Yunus at Jamuna for a private meeting. BNP policymakers had anticipated that the chief advisor would instruct the CEC to begin preparations for the 13th parliamentary election. However, the government labelled the meeting a “courtesy call,” and the EC also refrained from issuing any public statement.
In response, BNP is demanding clarity on what transpired during the meeting. BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed told the media on Friday afternoon, “If both sides clarify the matter before the nation, then we will be assured.”
According to a source familiar with the Thursday meeting, the chief advisor discussed multiple issues and inquired about the status of EC reform and electoral preparations. However, there was no clear indication of an election date.
In the 13 June London meeting between Professor Yunus and Tarique Rahman, a joint statement had mentioned that the chief advisor proposed elections could be held in early February 2026, just before the beginning of Ramadan—provided that sufficient progress is made on electoral reforms and transitional justice by that time.
BNP leaders claim that no official steps have been taken to reflect this timeline. Instead, they perceive efforts to introduce new political distractions, such as increasing calls for early local elections and implementing a PR-based voting system, as deliberate tactics to delay national elections.
Party insiders also fear that the calls for scrapping the existing Election Commission, removing President Mohammad Shahabuddin, and banning the Jatiya Party may be brought back into the political spotlight as part of a broader strategy to stall the electoral roadmap.
Islamic Andolan Bangladesh added to the pressure by organising a large rally at Suhrawardy Udyan Saturday, demanding sweeping political reforms, local government elections, and the adoption of a proportional representation system.
The event was attended by leaders from several parties supporting the PR model, including Jamaat-e-Islami, National Citizen Party (NCP), AB Party, Gana Odhikar Parishad, and both factions of Khilafat Majlis. BNP, however, was not invited.
Asked about this, Islamic Andolan’s Senior Joint Secretary General Gazi Ataur Rahman told Prothom Alo, “BNP is against the proportional representation system. That is why we did not invite them.”
BNP, which has consistently opposed these demands—including the push for local elections, proportional representation, and removing the president—argues that such proposals are distractions. The party maintains that there is no scope for local elections at this stage, and that the proportional system is too complex and incompatible with Bangladesh’s political culture.
BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed told Prothom Alo last night, “Those demanding local government elections and proportional representation are entitled to their political views. But it is reckless to impose such positions on everyone.”
He added, “Those raising demands like PR and local polls may have an ulterior motive—either to delay the elections or to prevent them altogether. These matters have come to our attention.”
According to several senior BNP leaders, the party is also concerned about potential complications surrounding the upcoming July Proclamation. While many political parties are close to agreeing on a common ‘July Charter’, key players like BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, and the National Citizen Party (NCP) have yet to endorse the proclamation tied to the 5 August mass uprising.
Many within the BNP fear that the government might unilaterally prepare a version of the proclamation, possibly aligning it with the views of smaller allies like the NCP. BNP had submitted a detailed position on the matter back in February. If the final proclamation deviates from that, BNP has warned it will not endorse it. Such a move could spark new tensions and provide a pretext to delay national elections.
However, not all BNP voices are sounding the alarm. Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said he does not yet see reason to doubt the election timeline. “Bangladesh will and must move forward on the democratic path. No one can play games with that. Anyone obstructing this process or trying to delay elections will be seen as an enemy of democracy,” he said.
Meanwhile, the second phase of dialogue between the government-formed National Consensus Commission and various political parties continues. The aim: build agreement on wide-ranging reforms, including constitutional changes.
In this round of six-day talks, Jamaat, NCP, Islami Andolan, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, and the two factions of Khilafat Majlis all voiced strong support for proportional representation in an upper parliamentary house. They also back forming a National Constitutional Council to reduce the prime minister’s control over key constitutional appointments. The parties agree on setting term limits for the premiership and revising the presidential election process.
Observers say efforts are now underway to forge a broader electoral alliance—particularly among right-leaning Islamic parties—as part of a new political alignment that assumes the Awami League will not participate in the upcoming elections. These parties are reportedly considering seat-sharing arrangements to confront BNP as the main electoral contender.
But political uncertainty remains. Since the Awami League has not been officially banned, there is still a chance it could take part in the polls. If it does not, questions about the election’s legitimacy could arise. Likewise, if BNP wins a majority, it remains unclear who will serve as the opposition party. Much of current political speculation revolves around these unresolved questions.
Sources also point to sensitive national security concerns—such as those involving Chattogram Port and transit corridors—that could further complicate the political environment. Some analysts believe such issues may be used to delay or disrupt elections.
Political analyst and author Mohiuddin Ahmed told Prothom Alo, “Barring a major crisis, elections will likely be held in February, as already indicated. I don’t see any major obstacle unless something unexpected happens. Of course, BNP leaders will continue making strong statements—this is part of keeping their party in the spotlight and maintaining pressure on the government. It’s a political strategy.”