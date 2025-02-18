If we stumble this time, we may fail to stand again: Adviser Mahfuj

Highlighting the nation’s repeated mistakes in the past, adviser Mahfuj Alam has expressed fear that the nation may not be able to stand again if it stumbles this time too.

He made the statement while addressing a youth festival at the Press Institute of Bangladesh (PIB) on Tuesday. The two-day festival, part of a nationwide initiative, includes photography, graffiti, and video exhibitions.

Adviser Mahfuj said, “After making Pakistan through a blood-shed in 1947, they betrayed us. In 1971, we got this country at the cost of hundreds of thousands of martyrs. Fights took place everywhere, including villages and cities. Still, we could not be truly liberated. Then came 1990, and lastly 2024. We are making mistakes repeatedly, stumbling again and again. If we stumble again, we will not be able to stand again,” he said.