Protestors hand out water and biscuits to police at Science Lab intersection
During the demonstration under the banner of Students against Discrimination held at the Science Lab intersection in the capital, protesters handed over water and biscuits to the members of police deployed there. This took place after 12:30 in the afternoon today, Saturday.
The protesters carried out the protest procession there at 12:00pm under the banner of Students against Discrimination, protesting against the attacks on the peaceful movement of students and the people all over the country and also demanding the nine-point demand to be met.
The police had taken up position in front of the Baitus Mamur Jame Masjid Market of Mirpur Road. After 12:30 in the afternoon, some of the protestors approached the police with water and biscuits. Many members of police accepted these and were seen eating the biscuits and drinking the water.
After handing out the water and biscuits, two of the protestors, Rafi and Raihan, told journalists the police were placed under pressure and made to carry out attacks. The protestors are aware of this. The police had to remain on the streets standing and many of them were the same age the protestors fathers. That is why they handed over water and biscuits to them.
Members of the general public were seen distributing water and biscuits among the demonstrators.
At the start of the demonstration, one of the protestors announced, "We have come here to carry out a peaceful movement. We trust the police will not attack us."
The protestors chanted "My brother is in the grave, why is the killer free," "Justice, justice, we want justice," "We have given blood and will give more blood," "Burn, burn, Light the fire," and other anti-government slogans.