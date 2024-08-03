Protestors hand out water and biscuits to police at Science Lab intersection

The police had taken up position in front of the Baitus Mamur Jame Masjid Market of Mirpur Road. After 12:30 in the afternoon, some of the protestors approached the police with water and biscuits. Many members of police accepted these and were seen eating the biscuits and drinking the water.

After handing out the water and biscuits, two of the protestors, Rafi and Raihan, told journalists the police were placed under pressure and made to carry out attacks. The protestors are aware of this. The police had to remain on the streets standing and many of them were the same age the protestors fathers. That is why they handed over water and biscuits to them.

Members of the general public were seen distributing water and biscuits among the demonstrators.