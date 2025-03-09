Students leave dorms at midnight to protest rape incidents 

Around 2:00 am, Umama Fatema, spokesperson of the anti-discrimination student movement, declared that the interim government must ensure justice in the incidents of rape in the next 24 hours and in failure to fulfill the demand, the home affairs adviser must resign.

The protesting students have launched a Facebook group called ‘Anti-Rape Mancha’ to coordinate protests against sexual violence across the country.

A student, Anika Tahsina, wrote in the group, “From today, students have declared the Raju sculpture an ‘Anti-Rape Mancha’ as a strong voice against rape and violence against women. We will not remain silent any longer.”