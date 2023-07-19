Super Specialised Hospital: First kidney transplant under pretences

Sagar revealed to Prothom Alo that his father had been living in Greece for approximately 11-12 years before the kidney transplant. During his time in Greece, Sujan was diagnosed with kidney disease. However, the medical and kidney transplant expenses in Greece were exceedingly high. Due to this reason, Sujan made the decision to return to Bangladesh and seek treatment. He arrived in the country in December of the previous year.

Sagar said, he has been accompanying his father for treatment at BSMMU for several months. He insisted that the kidney donor, Sushen (real name Sumit), is indeed his uncle. When asked about his interaction with his uncle's wife, Sagar admitted that he had never met her since they recently got married, and he had never been to his uncle's house.

However, when the correspondent informed Sagar that they are aware the kidney donor is not his uncle, he was taken aback. Eventually, he acknowledged that the kidney donor was, in fact, not related to him.

According to Sagar, he encountered two individuals named Ranjit and Kalinga at BSMMU, and they offered their assistance in arranging a kidney transplant. They entered into an agreement, agreeing to pay Tk 300,000 for their services. Over the past four months, these individuals asked for various tests of his father in different hospitals in the capital. They also prepared all the necessary documents for the kidney transplant and presented pictures of multiple potential kidney donors, including the current donor. However, they did not promise to provide any financial compensation to Sumit Hawladar. Instead, they assured him that they would handle all the arrangements to send Sumit to Greece after the transplant.